Tadweer and SULO partner to drive sustainable waste management in Abu Dhabi

Two parties to support development of Abu Dhabi’s integrated waste management system and explore use of recycled materials in manufacturing

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 3:33 PM

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) has signed a collaboration agreement with SULO, one of the world’s largest producers of waste containers and smart waste solutions with roots in France, Germany and Sweden, to explore potential opportunities to drive sustainable waste management in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will support the development of Abu Dhabi’s integrated waste management system and explore the use of recycled materials in manufacturing, said a statement from Tadweer.

It added that the collaboration agreement aims to support the UAE’s journey towards adopting a circular economy through providing waste pre-collection services in the country and in other Middle East and North Africa (Mena) markets and utilising the latest technologies.

Ali Al Dhaheri, chief executive officer, Tadweer, said: “The agreement with SULO aligns with our commitment to partner with leading entities in the waste management sector to maintain a sustainable and clean environment in the UAE. This partnership seeks to enhance sustainable practices across Abu Dhabi, by supporting the recycling, reuse, and reduction of waste, and the diversion of waste away from landfill. Together, we aim to work towards overcoming challenges by utilising best practices, raising public awareness on the importance of recycling, and providing the best-in-class waste pre-collection services for our communities.”

Michel Kempinski, president of the SULO Group, said: “For more than three decades, SULO has been acting in the Middle East by supporting and providing its European expertise in pre-collection products and services. Our vision is to provide solutions to turn today’s waste into tomorrow’s resources. This agreement is the concretization of this objective that our group and Tadweer have in common for our future generation. Today, with Tadweer, we enter into a new era of cooperation by strengthening this partnership towards a circular economy with our esteemed brother country the United Arab Emirates.”

Tadweer is actively implementing future-ready waste management strategies that align with the UAE’s sustainability agenda, such as deploying world-class waste management infrastructure, streamlined waste collection solutions and recycling services. Tadweer will continue to carry out on-ground activities in Abu Dhabi to foster and bolster a culture of recycling and disposing waste among communities and entities.

Recently, Tadweer signed five operations contracts with a value of over Dh2 billion on the sidelines of EcoWASTE 2023 Exhibition and Forum. These partnerships will play a key role in establishing the UAE’s position as a leader in environmental conservation and resource management and support the country in creating a sustainable future for the new generations.