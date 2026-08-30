Taco Bell to return to UAE after 14 years; plans to expand to other GCC countries

Taco Bell is returning to the UAE after 14 years, Americana Restaurants announced, as part of a partnership between Americana and Taco Bell UK and Europe Ltd.

The companies are planning a phased rollout in the GCC, starting with UAE and gradually expanding to other Gulf countries.

Taco Bell previously operated outlets across the UAE, including multiple locations in Dubai, but exited the market in 2012. However, since then, the UAE has shown a higher appreciation for Mexican-inspired flavours, with the introduction of Chipotle in 2014.

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This return is also backed by Americana Restaurants, which has seen success in operating multiple KFC and Pizza Hut outlets across the UAE and other GCC countries.

'Start here, get it right'

The decision to start the GCC expansion in the UAE may have something to do with its target market, and what the Taco Bell brand stands for.

"Taco Bell is the coolest brand in its category, built for a generation that wants great flavour, great value, and a little attitude," said Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Americana Restaurants.

"Young people in our region are curious and adventurous so brands should keep surprising them. Dubai adopts what’s bold and tells the world about it. We will start here, get it right, and scale Taco Bell across the UAE and the GCC."

There are currently over 9,000 Taco Bell restaurants worldwide, including over 1,200 outside the US.

“For more than 64 years, Taco Bell has built a brand that consumers love — bold, distinctive, culturally relevant," said Sean Tresvant, Chief Executive Officer of Taco Bell. "We're excited to continue our strong international momentum in the UAE, to connect with a new generation of fans, and bring the creativity, innovation and unmistakable Taco Bell experience that only our brand can deliver.”

The locations and opening dates have not yet been revealed by either brand, although Alabbar's remarks point to the first branch opening in Dubai.