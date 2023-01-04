Syrian President receives UAE Foreign Minister in Damascus

The leaders discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 8:53 PM

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Damascus, as part of his working visit to the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for more stability, progress and prosperity for Syria and the Syrian people.

Al Assad reciprocated his greetings to the UAE President and Vice-President and his best wishes for further prosperity, development and progress for the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides tackled bilateral relations and ways to enhance them through cooperation at all levels.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern including the latest developments in Syria and the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the commitment and keenness of the UAE to support the efforts made to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that restores the security, stability and unity of Syria and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for development, development and prosperity.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed the Syrian President's official visit to the UAE in March 2022 and his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed.

Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, were present during the meeting.