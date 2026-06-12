UAE supports fight against Ebola in Africa at Sheikh Mohamed's directives

Through the UAE International Aid Agency and at the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has provided support to strengthen the efforts of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to contain the Ebola virus outbreak in Africa.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to responding swiftly to various crises and disasters, in line with its humanitarian mission and global responsibility to combat diseases and epidemics that threaten lives wherever they occur, in coordination with governments, international organisations and relevant regional institutions.

He also stressed that the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed reflect a leadership vision that places human dignity and the protection of life at the heart of the UAE’s humanitarian work.

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Sheikh Shakhboot noted that the UAE’s support for efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak is an extension of this vision and embodies an approach focused on strengthening humanitarian and medical action through practical and effective measures that assist affected communities and enhance their ability to confront health emergencies.

He said reports and data issued by the WHO have highlighted the seriousness of the active cross-border spread of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, underscoring the need to intensify international efforts to prevent its transmission among people of all age groups across the African continent. He added that the UAE is working in partnership with governments and UN organisations to support these efforts.

He further stated that the UAE continues to provide health assistance to affected communities through medical support, the provision of approved vaccines and essential medicines, and cooperation with specialised international organisations and local authorities to ensure the best possible healthcare in specialised treatment centres.