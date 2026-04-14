'Did not have to explain life': How UAE support group helps mums with autistic children

When Susan Al Matrooshi’s twin sons, Zayed and Rashed, were diagnosed with severe autism at age three, she found herself completely alone. Now, nine years old and non-verbal, the boys require round-the-clock care, and their mother has turned that isolation into a lifeline for dozens of other families.

“I had very little support and had to navigate everything completely on my own,” said Susan, who lives in Umm Al Quwain and drives to Dubai five days a week for her sons’ therapy. “It was a very lonely and desperate time.”

In 2022, she founded a WhatsApp group for mothers raising Emirati children of determination. What began with four members has grown to 54, uniting Emirati and expatriate mothers.

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The group’s importance has only grown amid recent regional tensions. “We recently realised how important our group is as a safe space,” she said. “In times of uncertainty, our mothers find comfort, strength, and solidarity within this community, reminding us that even in a world of challenges, we are not alone.”

For children with sensory sensitivities, missile alerts and interception sounds can be deeply distressing. “Even if they do not fully understand what is happening, they can still feel the fear,” Susan explained. “Sometimes it is simply about saying, ‘That was a loud sound, but you are safe,’ and then helping them regulate.”

To celebrate their journey and thank the UAE leadership for support during difficult times, the group recently created a video featuring their children set to an original, AI-assisted song.

A place without shame

The group has become a safe space for many mothers. Susan recalls one mother who joined feeling “completely emotionally exhausted and isolated.”

“What touched me most was when she said that for the first time, she felt she did not have to defend or explain her life in order to be understood,” she said. “That is what this group means. It is about being seen, believed, and supported by people who know how heavy this journey can be.”

Here are the kids that are being supported by the group. Swipe right to see the rest of the images:

Another mother, Dr Michelle added that the group helped her to feel less isolated and alone as a mother of a son with autism. “Being able to share information or ask group members for advice without judgement is exactly the kind of support we all need,” she said.

For Bena, being able to connect with other mums in similar situations made a big difference. “We understand each other in a way others sometimes can’t,” she said. “We empower and support one another, and that sense of community has been really important.”

Progress and gaps

Susan praised the UAE’s “genuine recognition” of people of determination. “There is a clear effort to create inclusion, dignity, and awareness, and that is something I truly value and appreciate,” she said.

However, she noted that some gaps remain, especially for severe autism. Her sons are not yet school-ready, and she cannot take both outside alone for safety reasons. Her husband works offshore, leaving most responsibilities on her.

“Support may exist in principle, but not always in a way that is accessible or sustainable,” she said. “Very often, the burden falls heavily on mothers. I think more attention could still help us in expanding access to highly individualized support for children. Every child is different, and not every child is suitable for placement in a center setting. Some children need very intensive one-to-one therapy, and not all centers are able to provide that level of support.”

Still, she remains hopeful. From four mothers to 54, her network is proof, she said, “of advocacy, resilience, and hope for our children’s future.”