UAE summons Iraq's charge d'affaires to protest attacks launched from Iraqi territory

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The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) summoned Omar Abdulmajid Hamid Al Obaidi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Iraq in the country and handed him a strongly worded protest note over attacks launched from Iraqi territory.

In the note, the UAE has conveyed its condemnation in the strongest terms and its absolute rejection of the continued heinous terrorist attacks launched from Iraqi territory, carried out by factions, militias, and armed terrorist groups affiliated with Iran.

These attacks were launched despite the announcement of a ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran war. "These brutal attacks have targeted a number of vital facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, in a flagrant violation of their sovereignty and airspace, and a clear breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations," the ministry added.

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The protest note, delivered by Ahmed Juma Al Marashda, Director of Arab Affairs Department, stressed that the continuation of these brutal Iranian attacks, as well as terrorist acts by its proxies against Gulf states and countries in the region, threatens regional stability, undermines international efforts, and weakens ongoing efforts to enhance regional security and stability.

It stated that these attacks place existing relations with Iraq under highly sensitive strain, negatively affecting cooperation and the fraternal ties between Iraq and the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

Emphasizing the need for the Iraqi government to urgently and unconditionally commit to halting and preventing all hostile acts originating from its territory and directed at Gulf states and the wider region, Mofa called for immediate, decisive, and responsible action to address and prevent such threats and attacks, in line with relevant international and regional laws and conventions.

The formal note referenced United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), co-sponsored by 136 countries, specifically recalling its call for an immediate and unconditional cessation of any provocations or threats against neighboring states, including the use of proxies.

In this context, it underscored the importance of Iraq playing its role in stepping up regional security and stability, in a manner that preserves its sovereignty and strengthens its position as an active and responsible partner within its regional environment.