Struggling to sleep in UAE summer? Tips to overcome confused body clock

Longer days and hot nights may be synonymous with summer, but they can also make a restful night’s sleep harder to achieve. Seasonal sleep disruption is often driven by a combination of late sunsets, high nighttime temperatures and changes to social routines.

According to Jasmine Ceus, Sleep Specialist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, the result can be delayed bedtime, restless sleep and repeated waking during the night.

Jasmine said the body needs the right signals and a cooler internal temperature to prepare for deep sleep. But prolonged daylight can delay the production of melatonin, the hormone that tells the body it is time to rest, while a warm room can prevent the body from cooling down as it needs to.

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“For deep sleep to occur, the body must lower its internal temperature, but warm rooms prevent this necessary drop,” Jasmine said.

Late evening sunlight can further confuse the body clock, delaying the onset of sleepiness. This may leave people tempted to sleep during the day after a poor night, but long or late naps can make it more difficult to return to a regular sleep pattern.

Expert advice

Jasmine advised maintaining a consistent bedtime routine, even when the heat makes it tempting to change one’s habits. Keeping the same pre-sleep rituals can help the body recognise that it is time to wind down.

Making the bedroom as cool as possible is another important step. She suggested closing curtains or blinds during the day to reduce heat build-up, keeping windows on the sun-facing side shut when hot air is entering, and ventilating the room closer to bedtime where conditions allow.

Lightweight cotton sheets and loose-fitting sleepwear made from natural fibres, such as cotton or linen, can also help reduce discomfort overnight. A small fan may be particularly useful in humid weather, as it helps sweat evaporate and supports the body’s natural cooling process.

Staying hydrated throughout the day is equally important, Jasmine said, although drinking excessive amounts just before bed may lead to further sleep interruptions. People should also be mindful of caffeinated soft drinks, which can leave the brain feeling more alert at night.

For those who cannot sleep, reaching for a phone may seem like the easy option. However, Jasmine warned that the blue light from devices can make the brain feel more awake. Instead, she recommended quieter activities such as reading, journalling or doing a simple household task until drowsiness returns.

People whose sleep remains persistently poor or begins to affect their daytime functioning should speak with a healthcare professional, as other issues may also be contributing to the problem.