UAE summer: Simple tips to prevent heat exhaustion amid soaring temperatures

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has issued a guide outlining measures to protect people from the risks of summer heat.

The advisory comes after UAE temperatures climbed to 51.2°C on Wednesday, August 5, the highest recorded in the country so far this year, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), as the country continues to experience peak summer heat.

The scorching temperature was recorded in Al Dhafra’s Budu Dafs at 12.45pm UAE time, NCM said. The previous highest reading this year was 50°C, recorded in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh on August 1.

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As temperatures rise, a little extra care can go a long way in protecting against heat exhaustion. Simple steps, such as staying hydrated, limiting direct sun exposure and seeking cooler spaces, can help keep you and those around you safe from the scorching summer heat, the ministry stressed.

Tips to protect yourself from heat exhaustion

Stay hydrated throughout the day: Drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty, to help your body maintain healthy fluid levels and reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.

Limit exposure to direct sunlight: Avoid spending prolonged periods under direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest hours of the day when temperatures are at their peak.

Choose appropriate clothing: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing to help your body stay cool and allow heat to escape more easily.

Seek shade or air-conditioned spaces: Whenever possible, remain in shaded, well-ventilated or air-conditioned areas, especially during periods of extreme heat.

Take care when exercising: Reduce the intensity and duration of physical activity in hot weather, and make sure to replace fluids lost through sweating before, during and after exercise.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities: Postpone demanding outdoor work or exercise during the hottest parts of the day and, where possible, schedule activities for cooler periods.

Keep your vehicle road-ready: Check your vehicle regularly during the summer, including tyre pressure, to help ensure safe driving and reduce the risk of heat-related vehicle problems on the road.

The UAE’s peak summer is gradually drawing to a close, with the traditional ‘Jamrat Al Qayth’ season, known as the “embers of summer”, expected to continue until August 10.

Earlier this month, astronomy experts said the appearance of Al Mirzam, traditionally associated with the peak of summer heat, marked the start of a transition toward milder weather.

Also known as Sirius, the star is the brightest in the night sky and recently appeared above the eastern horizon, signalling the final phase of the intense summer heat, traditionally known as ‘Jumr Al Qaith’.

However, temperatures are expected to remain high, and residents are advised to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from the heat.