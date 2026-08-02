Summer staycations: UAE hotels offer stays from Dh169, family-friendly packages

From offering packages starting from Dh169 to 24-hour staycations, hotels in the UAE are attracting more customers for summer staycations with value-added offers.



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Experts say there is a continued shift towards “experience-led staycations” rather than simply booking a hotel room.

“UAE residents are increasingly looking for destinations where they can genuinely switch off without travelling far, particularly resorts that offer a breadth of activities for different generations within one location,” said René D. Egle, Cluster General Manager at JA The Resort.

According to Julio Rafael, Director of Marketing and Communications at Jannah Hotels & Resorts, family staycations remain particularly popular during the school holidays. “Offers such as complimentary stays or dining for children, family-friendly activities, and exclusive seasonal benefits allow families to enjoy quality time together while making the most of their holiday budget,” he said.

He added that value remains important, but guests are looking beyond price alone. “They want flexibility, meaningful inclusions, and the feeling that every day of their stay offers something different,” he said.

Value added

The Dubai Gold District and Dubai Deira Cluster of Hotels, managed by Valour Hospitality Partners, has introduced the Golden Summer Escape, where overnight stays start at Dh169 per room per night. Families can enjoy even greater value, with children under 12 staying and dining complimentary when sharing their parents' room and dining together.

At the JA Hatta Fort Hotel, nestled amongst the rugged Hajar Mountains, guests can enjoy a 24-hour stay offer on weekday stays from Sunday to Thursday until September 30.

Whether they check in at 9am or 9pm, guests can enjoy a full 24 hours at the resort, and they need to check out only at the same time on the following day.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts in Dubai and RAK has launched the summer weekday escape until 30 September 2026.

It starts from just Dh199 per night and includes half-board dining, spa discounts, and flexible check-in/out options. For those seeking privacy, the summer villa escape at its Ras Al Khaimah property offers a three-bedroom villa with a private pool and a 25 per cent discount on food and beverages.

Those looking for something different can opt for a stay filled with equestrian experiences at the Habtoor Polo Resort, where guests can enjoy a guided stables tour and a range of exclusive discounts.

With complimentary room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, the offers are valid till September 30.

Strong drivers

René confirmed that dining inclusions are a powerful driver for bookings. "Dining inclusions continue to be among the strongest drivers of bookings, particularly for families, as they provide both convenience and greater certainty around holiday spending," he said.

He added that flexible arrival and departure times are highly valued too. “This allows guests to maximise every moment of their stay,” he said. “We’re also seeing growing demand for packages that include experiences, like spa treatments, watersports, golf or family activities, rather than only accommodation.”

Julio added that longer-stay offers are also becoming increasingly popular. “More guests choose to extend their break and enjoy a slower, more relaxed pace,” he said. “Ultimately, the most successful packages are those that strike the right balance between value, flexibility, comfort, and memorable experiences.”

Both said they are very optimistic about occupancy for the rest of the year. “Dubai continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience as a global leisure destination, supported by strong regional demand, a diverse international visitor base, and an increasingly active domestic market,” said René.

Julio added that the continued support and strategic vision of the UAE's tourism authorities had helped. “Their ongoing investment in tourism, destination marketing, and visitor experiences continues to generate positive momentum for the hospitality sector,” he said.

“While international travel patterns may shift throughout the year, these periods often encourage more residents and regional visitors to rediscover destinations closer to home, creating additional opportunities for staycations.”