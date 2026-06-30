Booking your summer holiday? Dubai Police shares 6 ways to spot fake travel offers

When booking your summer getaway, if you come across a deal that's too good to be true; it may just be.

Dubai Police has issued a new warning against fraudulent online travel and tourism offers, stating that scammers become especially active during the busy summer travel season, when many residents search for holiday packages, hotel stays, and airline tickets at discounted prices.

As part of its ongoing 'Beware Of Fraud' campaign, the force said fraudsters often advertise attractive travel deals at prices well below market rates to convince victims to transfer money. Many people only realise they have been scammed after discovering their flights or hotel reservations do not exist.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are six ways Dubai Police advised residents to protect themselves:

Too good to be true deals

Dubai police said that scammers often use heavily discounted holiday packages, hotel bookings and airline tickets to attract customers. If the price is significantly lower than what other travel companies are offering, it is worth checking the offer carefully before making any payment.

Licensed travel agencies

Dubai Police advised residents to make bookings only through licensed travel agencies and trusted official platforms. Using recognised companies can help reduce the risk of falling victim to fake travel offers.

Check the website address

According to Dubai Police, fraudsters frequently create fake websites and social media accounts that closely resemble those of genuine travel agencies. In some cases, the only difference is a slight change in the website address or spelling, making it easy for people to mistake them for legitimate businesses.

Don’t make immediate payment

Fraudsters often contact potential victims through messaging applications or phone calls, claiming that only a few seats are left or that a special promotion is about to end. Dubai Police warned residents not to let such pressure influence their decisions and to verify the booking before making a payment.

Never transfer money

Residents are also advised not to transfer money to personal or unfamiliar bank accounts. Dubai Police stressed that bank card details, passwords and one-time verification codes should never be shared with untrusted agencies or websites.

Report suspicious websites or offers

If you come across a suspicious travel offer or believe you have encountered a fraudulent website, Dubai Police encourages residents to report it through the e-Crime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.

With many residents preparing for their annual summer holidays, Dubai Police said taking a few extra minutes to verify travel offers could help prevent financial losses and avoid disappointment caused by fake bookings.