UAE summer heat: Parked cars can exceed 60°C, posing hidden road safety risks, experts warn

A parked car left under the UAE's summer sun can quickly heat up to 60°C or more, hot enough to cause skin burns and create conditions that impair concentration, slow reaction times and increase the risk of crashes, road safety experts have warned.

Mustafa Aldah, founder of RoadHeroAcademy, said temperatures inside parked vehicles can reach levels that are not only physically dangerous but can also affect a driver's ability to perform safely behind the wheel.

While the dangers of leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles are well known, experts say extreme heat also poses a less-recognised risk to motorists themselves. Superheated car interiors can impair concentration, contribute to heat exhaustion, place extra strain on vehicles and ultimately increase the likelihood of crashes if drivers fail to prepare before setting off.

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A vehicle left under direct sunlight can become dangerously hot within minutes, exposing motorists to extreme cabin temperatures that place both their health and driving ability at risk. Aldah added that heat exhaustion is a genuine concern that can significantly affect a driver's ability to stay alert and focused on the road.

"Heat exhaustion is a real thing. Ensuring you have slept well and are adequately hydrated goes a long way towards your ability to focus enough on driving safely," he said.

He noted that human performance declines as temperatures rise.

"Human beings have performance windows. Cognitive performance drops above 26°C, so you can imagine what happens at 46°C."

Doctors said stepping into a parked vehicle that has been baking in the sun places the body under immediate stress, overwhelming its natural cooling mechanisms.

Dr Zara Ahmed, a specialist in Emergency Medicine at Rak Hospital, said the body responds by increasing blood flow to the skin and sweating heavily, leading to rapid fluid loss.

"Within minutes, individuals may develop dehydration, dizziness, headache, nausea and reduced concentration. Prolonged exposure can lead to heat exhaustion and, in severe cases, heatstroke, a life-threatening condition that can cause organ failure, brain injury or death if not treated urgently," she said.

Dr Joseph Youssef, a specialist in Internal Medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, said even healthy adults can quickly develop symptoms after entering an overheated vehicle.

"Our natural cooling system relies on sweating and increased blood flow to the skin, but when the surrounding air is extremely hot, these mechanisms become much less effective. As the body struggles to release heat, the core temperature begins to rise, and dehydration can develop quickly," he said.

He added that people with heart disease, diabetes, respiratory illnesses and those taking certain medications are at even greater risk.

Vehicle faults can become dangerous

Experts said extreme temperatures also place additional stress on vehicles, making routine inspections particularly important during summer.

Aldah urged motorists to carry out a quick walk-around inspection before every journey rather than focusing only on cooling the cabin.

"I would call for more listening and observation for any signs that the car gives before things start failing," he said.

He advised motorists to look for underinflated tyres, fluid leaks, loose underbody panels and unusual mechanical noises.

"I see a lot of cars driving with loose pieces flapping around in the wind about to come off. These parts all make noise at speed. Be curious about the sounds your car is making , don't ignore them."

He warned that detached vehicle parts or tyre failures could create serious hazards for other road users, particularly motorcyclists.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, said motorists should pay particular attention to tyre maintenance during the summer months, as high temperatures increase the risk of tyre damage when inflation pressures or maintenance are neglected.

He also advised drivers to carry drinking water on longer journeys, regularly inspect coolant, engine oil, belts and batteries, ensure air conditioning systems are functioning properly and remain alert for tyre debris on roads, which can create additional crash risks.

Never leave anyone inside

Experts reiterated that children, elderly people, vulnerable adults and pets should never be left unattended inside parked vehicles, even for a few minutes.

Dr Zahra warned that children heat up much faster than adults, while older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses often have a reduced ability to regulate body temperature.

She said confusion, collapse, seizures or loss of consciousness following heat exposure should be treated as a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment.

Aldah also cautioned against leaving family members or pets inside running vehicles while stepping away, saying unexpected electrical faults could leave occupants trapped inside.

"Some cars develop electric faults that cause them to lock themselves without a driver inside. What happens to your precious cargo, pet, child or relative if they get locked inside in the middle of summer? It really is not worth the risk."

He added that motorists should also think carefully about where they park, recalling an incident where a neighbour's parked vehicle caught fire due to a suspected electrical fault.

"If your car caught fire in that spot, would you want to be responsible for a building or occupants getting damaged because of your actions?"

Warning signs not to ignore

Doctors said motorists should stop driving immediately if they experience dizziness, blurred vision, weakness, confusion or nausea during a journey.

Early signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, headache, intense thirst, fatigue, muscle cramps and reduced urine output.

If symptoms progress to confusion, seizures, collapse or loss of consciousness, heatstroke should be suspected, and emergency medical services should be contacted immediately while cooling measures are started.

To reduce heat exposure, experts recommend parking in shaded areas where possible, using windscreen sunshades, allowing hot air to escape before entering the vehicle, ensuring the cabin has cooled before driving, staying hydrated and never assuming that partially opened windows make a parked vehicle safe.

They also urged motorists to watch for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycle riders, whose behaviour and reactions may also be affected by extreme heat.