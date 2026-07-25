Test battery, don't ignore leaks: 6 steps to protect your car in UAE summer

On Thursday evening, Dubai resident Abdul Aziz, an engineer working with a fintech firm, was driving home from work when he noticed a burning smell inside his car.

As he crossed Ras Al Khor, the smell became stronger. Worried that something was wrong, he pulled over and drove straight to a nearby garage. Fortunately, the problem was caught in time. When the mechanic opened the bonnet, he found that the coolant level had dropped below the minimum mark, preventing what could have become a much more serious overheating problem. The mechanic told Abdul Aziz that such cases become far more common during the UAE summer.

"During these months, we see many vehicles coming in with overheating problems, weak batteries, worn-out hoses and coolant leaks. Most of these issues don't happen overnight. They start as small faults that drivers often don't notice until the car gives a warning, such as a burning smell, steam or a rising temperature gauge," he said.

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Mechanics said that Abdul Aziz's experience is a reminder of how small issues can become expensive repairs during the hottest months of the year. Extreme heat places extra strain on the vehicle's cooling system, battery, tyres and engine.

While modern cars are built to withstand high temperatures, neglecting basic maintenance can quickly lead to overheating, breakdowns and costly repairs.

"The good news is that many of these problems are preventable," said Sony Rajappan from Carlynx, a workshop in Dubai. "Simple checks carried out regularly can make a significant difference to a vehicle's performance and reliability."

Here are six checks mechanics recommend every driver should make this summer:

1. Keep an eye on the cooling system

Mechanics agree this is the single most important check during summer.

Rajappan said drivers should inspect the coolant reservoir regularly and never ignore even a small coolant leak.

"Many motorists only check the engine oil, but the cooling system works the hardest during summer. A small coolant leak can quickly turn into a major engine problem if left unattended. If the temperature gauge starts rising, stop driving immediately and have the vehicle inspected," he said.

He added that dust and sand can clog the radiator, restricting airflow and reducing its ability to cool the engine. Cleaning the radiator periodically can improve cooling efficiency.

2. Don't ignore leaks under the bonnet

A quick inspection under the bonnet once a week could prevent expensive repairs.

Nabeel Ahmed from Rukn Yaqoot Garage in Sharjah said motorists should look for signs of coolant, engine oil or fuel leaks, along with cracked hoses or damaged wiring.

"These may seem like small issues at first, but extreme heat can make them worse very quickly. Fixing a minor leak early is far cheaper than replacing a damaged engine later," he said.

3. Test the battery before it fails

High temperatures are among the biggest causes of battery failure in the UAE.

Ahmed said drivers should have their battery tested if it is more than three years old, particularly before the peak summer months.

"Many people think the battery is fine until the car refuses to start. Heat shortens battery life significantly, so regular testing can prevent unexpected breakdowns," he said.

4. Check tyre pressure when the tyres are cold

Tyres naturally gain pressure as temperatures rise. Abdullah of Falcon Garage advised motorists to check tyre pressure early in the morning before driving.

"Driving with incorrect tyre pressure affects handling, increases tyre wear and can become a safety risk during hot weather. Following the manufacturer's recommended pressure is always the safest option," he said.

5. Inspect belts, hoses and electrical wiring

Rubber components become brittle over time, while damaged wiring can create serious problems in extreme heat.

Abdullah said drivers should ensure hoses are not cracked and that electrical wiring remains secure, especially if the vehicle has undergone aftermarket modifications.

"Avoid poor-quality electrical accessories or loose wiring. If you notice any damaged cables or unusual smells, have the vehicle inspected immediately," he said.

6. Clean the radiator and engine bay

Dust, sand and debris accumulate quickly in the UAE, reducing airflow and trapping heat.

Mechanics recommend cleaning the radiator carefully and removing leaves, plastic bags or other debris from the engine bay.

"It only takes a few minutes, but it helps the engine cool more efficiently and reduces unnecessary heat build-up," Rajappan said.

Few minutes can save time and money

While servicing schedules remain important, mechanics said drivers should not wait until their next service to inspect their vehicles.

Regular visual checks, especially during the summer months, can help identify small problems before they become expensive repairs.

"Most major breakdowns don't happen suddenly," Rajappan said. "The car usually gives warning signs first. Paying attention to those signs and carrying out basic checks can save motorists both time and money."