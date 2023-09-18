Sultan AlNeyadi homecoming: Dubai passengers to be welcomed with special stamp on arrival

This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr
Passengers landing at the Dubai Airports will be welcomed with a special stamp that celebrates UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi.
The Emirati will return to a hero’s welcome in the UAE later today after having completed the longest Arab space mission.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced on Monday that the special stamp will have the phrase ‘Sultan AlNeyadi Homecoming’ along with the official name of the mission: Zayed’s Ambition.
“This exclusive stamp will be used at Dubai Airports on September 18-19 in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC),” the GDRFA said in a statement.
Dubbed #SultanHomecoming, AlNeyadi will return to a grand celebration in the UAE.
The 42-year-old astronaut spent about 4,400 hours in space and returned to Earth on September 4 in a SpaceX Dragon capsule. He conducted over 200 experiments aboard the ISS that took 585 hours and collaborated with 10 international space agencies and 25 UAE and global universities.
