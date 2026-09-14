Global law firm Sullivan & Cromwell opens office in Abu Dhabi's ADGM

Renowned law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP announced the opening of an office in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Middle East.

Located in ADGM, the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the new office will enhance S&C’s ability to serve clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and across the region with its integrated offering, which combines financing, regulatory, and transactional expertise with deep experience working on complex, cross-border, and large-scale mandates. Ahmed T. el-Gaili will rejoin the firm as a partner to lead the firm’s Middle East practice.

“We are delighted to deepen S&C’s connection to one of the world’s most dynamic financial centres with a new office in Abu Dhabi,” said Robert Giuffra and Scott Miller, Co-Chairs of Sullivan & Cromwell. “Underscoring our long-term commitment to the region, we are pleased to welcome back Ahmed to S&C. He is an outstanding lawyer who is ideally placed to lead our work in the Middle East as we build on the longstanding relationships and track record we have developed advising our clients on their most critical matters across the region.”

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El-Gaili previously practiced at Sullivan & Cromwell for six years in London before relocating to the Middle East. He has nearly two decades of experience in the region advising sovereign wealth funds, state-owned enterprises, governments, leading regional and international corporates, and private equity firms on complex, cross-border transactions and projects. His practice spans M&A, private equity, joint ventures, project finance and development and restructuring, with a particular focus on the energy, infrastructure, life sciences, telecom and technology sectors. He has extensive relationships with leading sovereign wealth funds and state-owned enterprises throughout the Middle East.

“Sovereign capital, private equity and infrastructure investment in the Middle East is fueling some of the most high-profile and complex transactions anywhere in the world, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” said el-Gaili. “S&C’s global platform, integrated offering and depth of expertise make it uniquely positioned to advise the region’s most sophisticated clients on matters where judgment is decisive. I’m delighted to return to S&C and look forward to working with my colleagues across the firm to build our presence in the Middle East at a time of significant activity and growth.”

“We welcome Sullivan & Cromwell to ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, and are pleased to see a leading global law firm establish a presence in our jurisdiction,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer of ADGM. “Their decision to open an office in ADGM reflects the continued growth of Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for international finance, investment and professional services, and further strengthens the depth of expertise available to regional and global clients operating from ADGM.”