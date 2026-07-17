Car skids over divider after sudden swerving; Sharjah Police issue advisory

Sharjah Police, on July 17, shared a video from its operations centre highlighting the importance of driving safely.

In the shocking video, a car can be seen trying to take an exit by crossing over two lanes almost horizontally.

The car nearly makes it to the exit, until a Four Wheel Drive in the last lane is unable to slam the brakes fast enough and crashes into the vehicle. The grey car, on impact, skids over the divider and comes to a complete stop.

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Watch the video below:

This call for safety comes with reason. Sudden swerving is the leading cause of traffic accidents in the UAE, responsible for nearly one in six crashes on the country’s roads last year.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Interior, a total of 6,014 traffic accidents were recorded across the emirates in 2025. The comprehensive figures provide a stark look at the habits and errors driving the accident toll, highlighting the urgent need for greater road safety awareness.

The data reveals that sudden swerving, which is often the result of missed exits, impatience, or lack of attention, caused 905 accidents in 2025, making it the single biggest cause for crashes nationwide.