Watch: Sudden swerving triggers crashes in Abu Dhabi, one vehicle bursts into flames

Driving demands full attention, with motorists urged to remain focused on the road at all times. In the UAE, authorities regularly warn against distractions and sudden swerving, emphasising that safe, responsible driving is essential to preventing accidents and saving lives.

On Friday, June 5, 2026, the Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Monitoring and Control Center as part of the “Your Comment” initiative, released a video showing a series of accidents caused by sudden swerving and failure to adhere to mandatory lanes.

The footage includes three separate incidents on Abu Dhabi’s roads, all linked to unsafe lane changes and sudden movements by drivers.

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In one accident, at night, one car made a sudden and unsafe lane change while another vehicle was already positioned to take a right turn. The abrupt manoeuvre led to a loss of control, and the driver in the wrong lane began swerving sharply in an attempt to regain control and complete the turn.

Moments later, the car veered off the roadway, mounted the sidewalk, and continued into a nearby garden area. It eventually came to a halt there before catching fire, turning the scene into a dangerous and chaotic incident for other road users and nearby residents.

Watch the video shared by the police force here:

In a separate incident, a vehicle is seen repeatedly swerving horizontally across multiple lanes in an uncontrolled manner before colliding with a commercial truck. The impact was severe, causing the truck to tip over onto its side and crash into a roadside barrier.

The truck then came to rest across the right side of the road, blocking access for vehicles attempting to make a right turn and causing significant traffic disruption. The incident also created panic and concern among motorists due to the sudden and serious nature of the crash.

Sharing the video, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of adhering to designated lanes, avoiding sudden or unsafe lane changes, and ensuring the road is clear before overtaking or switching lanes. They said such behaviours are among the leading causes of traffic accidents and resulting human and material losses.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate also reiterated its call for drivers to follow lane discipline and drive with caution, warning that unsafe driving practices remain a major factor behind serious road incidents.