UAE President adviser welcomes US efforts to end Sudan war, condemns atrocities

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates' president, said on Tuesday the UAE welcomed US efforts to end war in Sudan and condemned "atrocities" committed by both Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would work to help end the war in Sudan after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked him to get involved.

Trump's advisor for African and Arab Affairs, Massad Boulos, held a media briefing in the Capital Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, saying that the US President is prioritising ending the war in Sudan and that Washington has presented the warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with a strong text but neither have accepted it.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced a unilateral three-month humanitarian truce. "In response to international efforts, chiefly that of His Excellency US President Donald Trump ... I announce a humanitarian ceasefire including a cessation of hostilities for three months," General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the RSF said in a speech on Monday.

The United States, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, known as the Quad, earlier this month proposed a plan for a three-month truce followed by peace talks. The RSF responded by saying it had accepted the plan, but soon after attacked army territory with a barrage of drone strikes.

The war in Sudan, which broke out in April 2023 over disagreements on integrating the two groups, in addition to plunging Sudan into famine, has killed tens of thousands of civilians, particularly in ethnically-based bloodshed. The RSF has been accused of genocide, and both Dagalo and Burhan have been sanctioned by the United States.