UAE charges 13 suspects, 6 firms in Sudan arms smuggling case

The UAE has officially concluded its investigation into a Sudanese arms smuggling network and referred the case to the Supreme Court for a final ruling. The probe, which was first announced in April 2025, has resulted in charges against 13 suspects and 6 front companies involved in the illegal trafficking of military equipment.

Of the 13 suspects, some have been arrested inside the UAE and are facing proceedings before the court, while others remain outside the country. UAE authorities have identified all defendants and named the companies involved.

The suspects who include Sudanese politicians, former intelligence officers, and businessmen are linked to Sudan’s Islamic Movement and the Muslim Brotherhood.

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Investigations confirmed that the illegal deals were carried out at the direct request of the Sudanese Armed Forces’ Armament Committee, with the companies used as front entities to facilitate and conceal the transactions.

Authorities stressed that the UAE will not allow its territory, airspace, or financial and banking systems to be exploited for illegal arms transfers, regardless of the parties involved.

Authorities added that every nation has the right to procure arms through legitimate and official channels. What the UAE will not accept is the use of its soil and financial system to conduct such transactions outside the law.