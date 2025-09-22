UAE students invent programs, wearables, culture-inspired designs to improve accessibility

An AI tool that simplifies complex text, a smart bracelet that turns public announcements into vibrations — UAE university students have come up with innovative ideas to make the world a better place. Using AI, wearables and cultural design, their projects tackle everyday challenges to make life smoother, smarter and more inclusive.



These projects were the winners of the inaugural Universal Design for Inclusion Program (UDIP), organised by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), which was announced on Wednesday, September 17.

Over 80 students worked in teams to submit more than 30 design projects that tackled challenges in three focus areas — cognitive, communication, and mobility — in which people living with multiple sclerosis and other chronic conditions often face limitations in daily life.

Khaleej Times spoke with the winners of each category. For the 'Cognitive' category, the winning project was Lexy, developed by Kalkidan Getnet, Eden Yoseph, Filmon Nezif and Zarak Khan from the Higher Colleges of Technology, Sharjah. The AI-powered tool simplifies complex text and adapts it to a reader’s level in real time.

“Our team was inspired by how little attention is given to the cognitive struggles people face with multiple sclerosis,” said Eden Yoseph, 21, an Electrical Engineering student. “Mobility issues are often recognised, but difficulties with reading caused by eye movement challenges, visual fatigue or brain fog are rarely addressed. That gap pushed us to design Lexy.”

The tool runs reading tests to assess individual comfort levels, then tailors the experience by simplifying words, adjusting fonts, or turning text into natural conversations. “Reading should never be a barrier. We wanted to create something that restores independence and confidence,” Yoseph added.

Asked why AI was central to their design, she explained, “AI allows true personalisation. Everyone’s needs are different, and AI gives us the flexibility to adapt text, language, and even interaction styles to meet everyone where they are.”

Empowerment through culture

In the 'Mobility' category, the winner was VersaGrip, designed by team members of Shahad Al Redha, Noor Al Owais, Hessa Bin Haider, and Hana Kabeer from the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI). The device blends functionality with aesthetics, drawing inspiration from Emirati jewellery.

“We found that most existing solutions for hand-related mobility issues were bulky and looked like medical gear. Our goal was to create an assistive wearable that is discreet yet empowering,” said 19-year-old Shahad, who studies Product Design and Strategic Design Management.

VersaGrip uses a built-in camera powered by AI to detect objects and help users adjust their grip. The team also designed an accompanying app that tracks progress, offers daily mobility exercises, and provides reports for doctors.

Shahad explained why cultural inspiration was central to the design. “We envisioned VersaGrip taking the form of jewelry. Emirati jewelry carries elegance and confidence, and we wanted users to feel that same sense of pride and empowerment. While versatile and authentic, the design celebrates local culture while making the product feel personal.”

Silent but life-saving communication

In the Communication category, the winning project was the Ni’mah Smart Bracelet, created by Hoor Abdullah AlShehhi and Maitha Mohammed Alketbi, both 21-year-old Interior Architecture and Design students at the University of Sharjah.

“We wanted to solve a real problem,” said Hoor. “Through research, we discovered how often people with hearing impairments miss critical announcements, from airport boarding calls to emergency alarms. That really touched us.”

Maitha added that the concept drew inspiration from the ancient falaj system, that carried water through underground tunnels from mountains to settlements and agricultural land.

“It silently carried water to communities. We thought, why can’t technology do the same? Silent but life-saving communication.”

The bracelet translates public announcements into vibration and LED patterns. For example, a red strobe and strong pulse signals an emergency, while a softer blue pulse indicates metro timings. “A phone can be in a bag or on silent mode, but a bracelet is always on you. We designed it to look stylish and discreet, not medical or stigmatising,” Hoor said.

“To me, seeing Ni’mah on the wrists of hearing-impaired people would mean dignity,” said Maitha. “If someone can travel, shop, or pray without asking strangers for help, then Ni’mah has fulfilled its purpose.”

Creativity and compassion

Maral Alexandrian, Acting Executive Director at the National MS Society, said the initiative revealed both creativity and compassion. “What stood out in this programme was the creativity of the solutions and the empathy behind them. Each project reflected a deep awareness of the lived experiences not only of people with MS, but also of anyone whose mobility, communication, or cognitive abilities are impacted in ways that make daily life less accessible.”

She added, “Universal Design does not ask us to accommodate; it challenges us to create a world that works for everyone. By embracing this principle, participants proved that accessibility is not a limitation but a catalyst for innovation.”

Delivered in partnership with Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, DIDI, Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa University, and the University of Sharjah, the programme aims to equip students with the skills to design solutions that are universally accessible and culturally relevant.