Stranded on a UAE road this summer? Here's what the likely fault could be

UAE motorists heading into the hottest weeks of the year may be driving with hidden faults that extreme heat can quickly turn into breakdowns, according to an analysis of more than 20,000 vehicle inspections carried out across the country since the start of 2026.

The data, compiled by the inspection team at online marketplace dubizzle, found that engine idling vibrations, weakening batteries and oil leaks were the most common issues detected, all of which tend to worsen as temperatures climb towards 50°C.

The number of active registered vehicles in the UAE passed 4.5 million last year, according to toll operator Salik, and summer places extra strain on engines, batteries and cooling systems.

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What the inspections found

Engine vibrations while idling were the most widespread issue, recorded in 58 per cent of inspected vehicles. The condition is often linked to worn engine mounts and can put added pressure on other components if left unaddressed. Another 38 per cent showed noise from the idler pulley, an early sign of wear in a part that becomes more vulnerable in high temperatures.

Oil problems were also common, with 27 per cent of vehicles showing engine oil seepage and 15 per cent recording active leaks. A further 16 per cent had transmission fluid leaks, while 7 per cent recorded engine misfires, a fault that reduces performance and increases fuel consumption and repair costs when ignored.

Battery readings were the most pressing concern. Most inspected vehicles showed battery health of between 40 and 60 per cent, while around 14 per cent scored below 30 per cent, sharply raising the risk of a mid-summer breakdown.

"Many faults begin as minor signs that are easy to fix, but they can develop into bigger failures as temperatures rise if they are not addressed in time," said Sherif Magdy, sales manager at dubizzle cars, whose team carried out the inspections.

Safer summer driving

The findings land in line with the UAE Ministry of Interior's latest road safety campaign, launched in early July through the Federal Traffic Council under the slogan "Accident-Free Summer". The three-month nationwide drive urges motorists to inspect tyres regularly, ensure lights and indicators are working, and avoid storing flammable materials inside vehicles, as extreme heat raises the risk of blowouts and vehicle fires.

"Preventive maintenance remains the most effective way to reduce sudden breakdowns, lower repair costs and improve safety," Magdy said.

For drivers, that translates into a simple pre-summer checklist: test the battery and replace it if it is ageing, check tyre pressure and tread depth, verify coolant levels and the cooling system, service the air conditioning, monitor engine oil, transmission fluid and brake fluid regularly, and never ignore dashboard warning lights or unusual sounds.