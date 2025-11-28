Flag that wouldn't fall: The story of sacrifice behind UAE Commemoration Day

Every year on November 30, the UAE pauses for Commemoration Day, a patriotic occasion dedicated to honoring the brave Emiratis who have sacrificed their lives in service to their nation. This day of remembrance is a powerful symbol of the UAE’s enduring values of courage, loyalty, and unity.

The story behind this significant day is deeply intertwined with the nation’s history, beginning with a pivotal moment of defiance just two days before the UAE’s official formation.

The first UAE martyr

The selection of November 30 as Commemoration Day is a direct tribute to the UAE’s first martyr, Salem Suhail bin Khamis Al Dahmani. On this day in 1971, the 20-year-old policeman made the ultimate sacrifice while defending his homeland’s sovereignty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At the time, Salem was the head of a small, six-man police post on the island of Greater Tunb, which belonged to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

On that fateful morning, Iranian forces landed on the island with the intent to occupy it, along with the nearby islands of Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa. When the invading forces demanded that the Ras Al Khaimah flag be lowered from the police station, Salem staunchly refused.

His unwavering defiance in the face of aggression cost him his life, but his courageous act became a foundational story of national pride for the soon-to-be-born nation.

This historic event, known as the Battle of Greater Tunb, marked a critical moment in the UAE’s history. In 2015, the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree officially declaring November 30 as a day to remember the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs, forever cementing the legacy of Salem and all who followed in his footsteps.

Wahat Al Karama

The central point for the nation's Commemoration Day activities is Wahat Al Karama, or the “Oasis of Dignity,” a breathtaking memorial site in Abu Dhabi. Located directly opposite the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, this 46,000-square-meter landmark serves as a permanent tribute to the UAE’s fallen heroes.

The memorial’s design is rich with symbolism. It is composed of several key elements, including The Memorial, which consists of 31 massive aluminum-clad tablets that lean on one another to symbolize the unity and solidarity between the nation’s leadership and its citizens.

These pillars are inscribed with poems and quotes from the UAE’s leaders. At the heart of the site is the Pavilion of Honor, a circular structure where the names of every Emirati martyr are engraved on panels made from recycled aluminum from armored vehicles.

The first name listed is that of Salem Suhail bin Khamis. The site also includes the Memorial Plaza, a large, open amphitheater that hosts the annual Commemoration Day ceremonies.

Traditions and ceremonies

Commemoration Day is observed across the UAE with a series of solemn and unified national ceremonies. Official guidelines ensure that the day is marked with dignity and unified protocol across the country.

The day’s events typically unfold as follows:

Flag lowering: At 8:00 AM, the UAE flag is lowered to half-mast at all government buildings and institutions across the country, signaling the start of a day of mourning and remembrance.

A minute of silent prayer: At exactly 11:30 AM, the entire nation comes to a standstill for a minute of silent prayer and reflection.

Flag raising and National Anthem: Immediately following the minute of silence, at 11:31 AM, the UAE flag is raised once again, accompanied by the national anthem.