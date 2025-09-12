'Story of hope': 7-year-old Emirati gets successful bone marrow transplant in Abu Dhabi

In a story that reflects both a young girl’s courage and the power of medical advances to bring hope in the darkest times, seven-year-old Emirati Mahra Albolushi has recently undergone a successful bone marrow transplant at Yas Clinic Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Mahra was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening genetic immunodeficiency known as ITK deficiency, which left her battling repeated and severe infections, including a critical fight against an EBV virus that affected her lungs and digestive system.

Her only chance for survival was a bone marrow transplant.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After extensive testing, hope was found within her own family; her older sister, Mariam, was identified as a perfect donor match. With the unconditional strength and support of her mother, Mahra underwent a bone marrow transplant at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) and Yas clinic seven months ago.

Today, Mahra is healthy, thriving, and full of life. Her recovery journey is marked not only by freedom from infection but also by a renewed sense of creativity and joy. With her mother’s help, Mahra has even launched her own small business to sell matcha tea and ice cream, a symbol of her resilience and return to a normal childhood.

'Story of hope'

Commenting on the successful surgery, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Maysoon Al Karam, said: "This milestone reflects not only medical innovation but also the resilience of a young girl who inspires us all. At Yas Clinic and ADSCC, we are committed to advancing healthcare and bringing hope to families in their most challenging moments."

Additionally, Director of Nursing, Dina EL Mouzain said: "Mahra’s journey is a story of courage and hope that touches every nurse’s heart. Her recovery reminds us why compassionate care and teamwork are at the core of everything we do."

In celebration of this achievement, Yas Clinic- Khalifa city dedicated a special corner on its ground floor for Mahra's small project ‘Cloud Nine,’ offering ice cream and matcha tea.