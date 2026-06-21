'Stop, don't respond': UAE experts share safety tips amid online scams targeting kids

Children using tablets are increasingly becoming targets of online scammers, even when their devices do not contain Sim cards, prompting cybersecurity, legal and child development experts in the UAE to urge parents to strengthen digital safety measures and maintain open communication at home.

Experts say scammers no longer rely on traditional phone networks to reach children. Instead, they exploit popular online platforms, including gaming apps, messaging services, social media and video-chat applications that operate over Wi-Fi.

Alina Timofeeva, Senior Advisor in AI and Technology, said children are particularly vulnerable to phishing, identity theft, account compromise and online grooming.

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"Scammers can reach children through Wi-Fi without a Sim card by using mainstream platforms such as social media, instant messaging applications, online games, livestreaming and video-chat services," she said.

Timofeeva explained that criminals often begin conversations on widely used platforms before moving children to private or encrypted channels, making abusive behaviour more difficult to detect.

She warned that grooming remains one of the most significant online threats facing children, noting that offenders frequently pretend to be children of a similar age, gradually building trust before encouraging secrecy or resorting to emotional manipulation and blackmail.

Financial extortion has also become increasingly sophisticated, she said, with scammers using fake identities, stolen photographs and AI-generated images to threaten children into sending money, gift cards or additional personal content.

While parental control tools remain important, Timofeeva stressed that technology alone cannot keep children safe. "Conversation and trust matter most," she said, encouraging families to discuss online safety regularly, teach children critical thinking skills and ensure they feel comfortable reporting suspicious interactions without fear of punishment.

She recommended limiting who can contact children online by restricting chats to friends only, turning off direct messages from strangers, switching off location sharing and in-app purchases, and applying parental controls on both devices and home internet networks.

She also called for stronger "safety-by-design" measures from technology companies, including limiting unrestricted contact with unknown adults and reducing high-risk platform features that can expose children to harmful interactions.

'Stop, don't respond'

Family counselor Manal Al Johari said children are naturally more likely than adults to engage with strangers online because of their curiosity and limited ability to recognise deceptive behavior.

She said fraudsters often exploit children's interests through games, prizes or familiar characters to gain their trust.

"The virtual world should be treated with the same caution as the real world," she said, stressing the importance of teaching children never to trust unknown individuals online and to inform their parents about suspicious contact immediately.

Al Johari added that open family dialogue plays a critical role in preventing children from falling victim to digital fraud.

"When children feel safe speaking to their parents, they are far more likely to report strange or worrying online experiences," she said.

She recommended teaching children a simple safety rule: "Stop, don't respond, and tell your parents." Repeating this message through practical family discussions can help make it a natural response whenever children receive suspicious calls or messages.

Up to Dh5-million fine

Legal experts say the UAE has introduced one of the region's strongest legislative frameworks to combat cybercrime involving children.

Shamma Al Kindi, an advocate at BSA LAW, said that Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes criminalises online fraud, identity theft, impersonation of government entities, and the exploitation of minors through digital means.

The legislation is reinforced by Federal Law No. 3 of 2016, which provides broad legal protections for children's physical, psychological, and emotional well-being.

"The UAE adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards cybercrime, particularly where children are involved," Al Kindi said.

Under Article 40 of the Cybercrime Law, individuals convicted of online fraud may face at least one year in prison and fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh1 million. More serious offenses involving the exploitation of children can carry prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines reaching Dh5 million, depending on the nature of the crime.

Al Kindi added that families can report suspected cases of cybercrime or child exploitation through dedicated child protection services and law enforcement channels, with authorities handling investigations confidentially while providing psychological, legal and social support for victims.

Experts agreed that protecting children online requires a shared responsibility among families, schools, technology companies, and government authorities, combining education, safer platform design, and robust legal enforcement to reduce children's exposure to online scams and digital exploitation.