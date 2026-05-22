UAE stock markets to close for Eid Al Adha; when will trading resume?

UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will be from May 26 until May 29, 2026.

Trading and operations will resume on Monday, June 1.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, UAE announced that public sector employees will get a 5-day Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026. When combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this gives employees a 9-day extended holiday.

However, private sector employees in the UAE will receive a four-day paid holiday from May 26, to Friday, May 29, 2026. For employees who already have Saturday and Sunday as their regular weekend, this will result in a six-day-long break.