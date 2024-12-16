Step into the Magical Wonderland

This winter season, Wafi City transforms into a festive paradise with enchanting circus fun, thrilling hunts, Santa encounters, and a vibrant holiday market — perfect for family joy and unforgettable memories

This holiday season, Wafi City invites you to experience the enchantment of the 'Festive Circus', where dazzling wonders, joyful surprises, and holiday cheer fill every corner of the mall. Families, friends, and visitors of all ages are in for a treat as Wafi City transforms into an extraordinary holiday destination where the festive magic never ends!

Step through our doors and be transported to a world filled with fantastical holiday fun. From whimsical encounters with Santa himself to playful crafts and thrilling treasure hunts in the captivating Khan Murjan Souk, the Festive Circus at Wafi City is designed to make every visitor feel like a child again. Imagine young ones sharing their wishes with Santa in a magical grotto, families creating keepsakes at the bustling craft stations, and little explorers racing through the souk on a treasure hunt that promises excitement with every clue. Sway to the sound of festive tunes and enjoy the live entertainment that will make everyone smile.

For those, who love a good market stroll, Wafi City has a delightful open-air market planned to add even more cheer. Picture charming stalls filled with holiday goodies, handmade treasures, and festive treats to indulge your senses and fill your gift bags. In this immersive wonderland, the sights, sounds, and smells of the season come together to make each moment feel like a scene from a holiday storybook.

Come to Wafi City this season to discover an array of exciting new entertainment additions and special treats! Dive into the action with Singo Paintball, or let the little ones explore at Stay & Play. Don’t miss Link, where you'll find a treasure trove of unique and intriguing finds in 'the most interesting store in the world'.

Plus, enjoy festive perks with our exclusive coupon booklet, filled with surprises and unbeatable offers to make your Wafi City experience even more magical this season.

And don't miss your chance to win big! Two lucky winners will take home

Dh10,000 in Matalan gift vouchers, along with many other exciting prizes.

For a season full of wonder, join us at Wafi City and let the holiday magic begin!

Dates: Until December 24

Timings: 8:30am – 9:30pm

Break Times: 1pm – 1:30pm and 7pm – 7:30pm

Outdoor Market: Daily from 4pm – 10pm

To know more, please visit:

https://www.wafi.com/step-into-the-festive-circus-at-wafi-city-and-let-the-holiday-magic-begin/