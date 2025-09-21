Explained: What the UAE’s new startup campaign means for entrepreneurs

The UAE is going all in on startups. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has unveiled a national campaign aimed at making the country the 'startup capital of the world'. Following this announcement, the Ministry of Economy revealed how the programme will empower Emiratis, fuel innovation, and create thousands of new jobs across the country.

The campaign is set to train 10,000 Emiratis, support 250 new real estate firms, and generate 30,000 jobs over the next five years, while providing access to mentorship, investment, and nationwide entrepreneurial opportunities. Here’s what every aspiring entrepreneur needs to know:

Q: What is the goal of the campaign?

A: According to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the campaign aims to position the UAE as the 'startup capital of the world', train 10,000 Emiratis, and create 30,000 jobs over the next five years. It also supports SMEs, encourages innovation, and strengthens the UAE’s global entrepreneurship standing.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, said during a press conference on Wednesday: “SMEs make up 94 per cent of companies in the UAE, contributing more than 63.5 per cent to GDP. Our goal is to strengthen their role, create new opportunities for Emiratis, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a hub for global entrepreneurs.”

Q: What is StartupEmirates.ae?

A: This digital platform acts as a one-stop hub for startups and SMEs. Entrepreneurs can access mentorship, resources, investor connections, and a marketplace for services. The platform allows Emiratis to launch businesses and contribute to the nation’s economic growth, according to the minister.

Q: What training programmes are available?

A: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism highlighted three main programmes during the press conference:

Entrepreneurship Programme: Trains 10,000 Emiratis. Beginner track covers essential entrepreneurship concepts; advanced track covers business setup, sustainable growth and global expansion.

Project Management Experts Programme: Trains 500 Emiratis to manage residential construction projects from planning to execution.

Emirati Tax Agent Programme: Licenses 500 Emirati tax agents over three years through VAT and Corporate Tax diplomas, in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority and the New Economy Academy.

Q: How does the campaign support real estate entrepreneurs?

A: According to the ministry, it will help establish 250 Emirati-owned real estate firms, turning independent brokers into licensed companies and increasing Emiratis’ participation in this key sector.

Q: Are there initiatives for digital media and content creation?

A: Yes. A Specialized Content Creator Programme will train 50 Emirati content creators in economics and entrepreneurship to promote success stories and raise awareness about the campaign.

Q: How will young people benefit?

A: The campaign includes nationwide expos across schools and universities. These are:

Young Entrepreneurs Expo introduces students to entrepreneurship.

Graduate Business Projects Expo lets university graduates showcase projects to investors, potential partners, and support organizations.

Q: Who can participate in the campaign?

A: Emirati men and women of all ages can apply, from students to young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start or scale a business.

Q: What sectors are prioritised in the campaign?

A: According to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the campaign focuses on high-growth sectors such as food processing, tourism, fintech, AI-driven services and the space economy.