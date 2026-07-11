Stargazing from UAE's darkest spot: Free, paid options; everything you need to know

July is the clearest month to see the Milky Way from the UAE, and everyone heads to the same place: Al Quaa, roughly 100km southeast of Abu Dhabi, known as the darkest spot in the country and marked with its own pin on Google Maps.

The same sky comes at two very different prices: free if you drive yourself, or Dh400 to Dh2,000 for an organised experience. The stars are identical. You are paying for everything around them.

The free option

Any regular car reaches the parking area beside the track, about 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi and closer to three hours from Dubai. The galaxy's core is at its best between 9pm and 3am, no telescope needed.

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The free route demands preparation: download offline maps as mobile signal is unreliable, fill your tank, and carry ample water and food. There are no toilets, shops or electricity.

Time your visit around the new moon, since moonlight washes out the galaxy, and walk away from headlights into the sand. A sky map app pointed at Scorpius in the southeast shows you where to look.

The paid option

Organised trips have turned Al Quaa into a small summer industry. Overnight camping packages run at Dh400 to Dh450 per person with tents, BBQ dinner, breakfast and portable toilets.

Group nights add guided stargazing through a professional telescope, with transfers for around Dh200 extra, while private options reach Dh2,000 per vehicle with hotel pick-up. The real difference is not the food: it is the telescope, a guide who turns a hazy band of light into a story, and the reassurance of a group in the desert at night.

Three stargazers, three budgets

For Nadia Ahmed, the maths is simple. "I always prefer going with a group and paying so I can live the experience fully without the exhaustion," she says. "The more you pay, the better the service, especially in a cut-off area where the setup alone takes real effort. You are buying your comfort with your money."

Ahmed Nasser sits at the opposite end. He prepares everything himself, drawing on years of experience with desert routes, camping and the risks of remote areas. Doing it all with his own hands, he says, feeds his sense of adventure as a solo traveller.

Lulu Salem lands in between: group trips for safety, her non-negotiable, but on a budget. "I would rather not pay large amounts to feel like I am sitting in my own living room. The whole point is stepping out of the comfort zone."

Before you go

Whichever option you pick, never head out alone. Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of the Dubai Astronomy Group, has previously warned that deserts are never truly empty, with scorpions, snakes, foxes and wolves active at night. Tell someone your route and return time, go in a group, book only licensed operators, and check the moon calendar first. No package can compete with a full moon.