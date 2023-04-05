Stage set to make Dubai a leading 'music city'

Dubai Culture signs MoU with Music Nation to take local music to international levels

Arqam performs at Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai. — Expo 2020 Dubai

by Wam Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 4:45 PM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has partnered with Music Nation Copyrights Management and DGMC Production to elevate Dubai’s music industry to international levels.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Dubai Culture will work with these Dubai-based partners to develop the emirate's music business by sharing knowledge, insights, and strengthening relationships in culture, arts, and music.

The goal is to ensure that these business structures support the success of local industries and create a system to benefit from Music Nation and DGMC's expertise.

The partnership will support the development of initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the work of creatives, attracting talent in the sector, and establishing Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. This collaboration will provide creatives with the platform to shape sustainable and fulfilling careers in all aspects of the music industry.

Enriching local music scene

The MoU aims to enrich the local music scene through joint action plans, as well as organising educational initiatives, programmes, and workshops that support Emirati and regional songwriters, develop their capabilities and refine their skills.

Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture, said: “Dubai Culture harnesses all its capabilities to upgrade the cultural and artistic sector in the city, and to increase its weight by developing a set of initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the work of creatives, in addition to attracting talent working in this sector and motivating them to establish their businesses here.”

Badri added, “The MoU with Music Nation and DGMC falls within the framework of empowering the emirate's creative economy, and unifies efforts in supporting entrepreneurs and other individuals and raising the efficiency of the local music and artistic production sector, in order to achieve Dubai's cultural vision of becoming a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairwoman of both Music Nation and DGMC, expressed pride in establishing this public-private partnership and delivering state-of-the-art copyright protection, distribution, and advanced recording facility infrastructure to establish Dubai as a leading music city.

She said: “We are proud to establish this public-private partnership with Dubai Culture. Music Nation and DGMC, together with our renowned international partners, will deliver state-of-the-art copyright protection, distribution, and advanced recording facility infrastructure to ignite Dubai’s music economy and establish Dubai as a leading Music City. This partnership will provide the platform for creatives to shape sustainable and fulfilling careers in all aspects of the music industry.”

According to the MoU, Dubai Culture will work with its partners to develop joint action plans that enrich the local music scene, in addition to cooperating in organising a set of educational initiatives, programmes and workshops aimed at supporting Emirati and regional songwriters, developing their capabilities and refining their skills.

ALSO READ: