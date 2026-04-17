St Regis Dubai, The Palm to undergo refurbishment; bookings unavailable till Aug 31

The luxury property has closed off guest rooms, spas and other key services since April 12

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Apr 2026, 5:11 PM
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Visitors looking to stay at the St Regis Dubai, The Palm, in the next 4.5 months will not be able to make bookings as the hotel has suspended most of its services till August 31.

The luxury property is undergoing refurbishments, due to which they have closed off guest rooms, spas and other key services since April 12. Only their lobby lounge and and the St Regis Bar remain functional, an operator at the hotel told Khaleej Times.

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Their website displays the following message titled, 'Property Enhancement Program': "As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional luxury experience we have embarked on a refurbishment project. From mid-April 2026, certain areas of the hotel will not be available to guests, however we continue to deliver a considered range of guest experiences."

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If you try to select dates to book a room, the calendar on the St Regis website displays a 'Not available for check-in' message for every day until August 31.

Specific details of the refurbishment have not been disclosed. The hotel is a prominent hospitality destination on Palm Jumeirah.

Some other luxury properties in Dubai have closed operations in the past few days. While The Burj Al Arab and Park Hyatt Dubai have shut their doors for revovations, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has ceased operations permanently.

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