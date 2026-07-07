Sphere Abu Dhabi: Giant LED landmark to be visible from Sheikh Zayed Road, parts of capital

A giant, glowing sphere rising over Yas Island could become one of Abu Dhabi’s most visible new landmarks, seen from highways, bridges and parts of the capital long before visitors reach its doors.

The recently announced Sphere Abu Dhabi’s LED exterior, known as the Exosphere, is expected to be visible from large stretches of Sheikh Zayed Road and vantage points on Abu Dhabi Island, according to the UAE capital’s tourism authority.

The $1.7 billion venue will be built between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, marking the first Sphere outside the United States and only the second in the world. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, drawing global attention for its giant LED exterior, immersive shows and next-generation concert experience.

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The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi told Khaleej Times in an interview: “The Exosphere in Las Vegas, a 54,000-square-metre fully programmable LED exterior, is visible from aircraft on approach to Harry Reid International Airport and from significant distances across the Nevada desert." " Abu Dhabi's flat topography and clear desert air create similarly exceptional visibility conditions."

The exosphere, DCT said, is “as much a medium as it is a facade”. In Las Vegas, it has displayed everything from hyper-realistic imagery, including a giant eyeball that became a viral cultural moment, to brand takeovers, sports countdowns, seasonal content and real-time event promotions.

In Abu Dhabi, however, the outer shell will have a distinctly local feel. UAE artists will have their work featured on the Exosphere, and there are plans to open the canvas beyond established names through art competitions for school and university students.

When asked for an example of a UAE story that could be told inside the Sphere, DCT explained that its interior is a 160,000-square-foot wraparound canvas delivering pixel densities and spatial audio that no other venue can match.

“For Emirati storytelling, the possibilities are genuinely compelling to consider. Imagine an experience that moves an audience from the pearl diving communities of the Trucial Coast – the sound of the ocean surrounding the viewer entirely, the hull of a wooden dhow overhead – through the discovery of oil, the unentirely ande seven emirates in 1971, and into a vision of a future shaped by space exploration. At this scale, the audience would not simply watch that story unfold; they would inhabit it.”

Content development is still in its early days, but Abu Dhabi is aiming to offer experiences “that would be impossible to replicate in a cinema, a theme park or a conventional theatre”.

Built with UAE identity

DCT said the aim is not simply to bring a global venue to the region but to build something with Emirati identity woven into it from the start, with local voices, stories and talent at its core, alongside international programming that will draw audiences from around the world.

While the technological DNA will be shared with Las Vegas, DCT said Sphere Abu Dhabi should be understood as a distinct proposition. Sphere in Las Vegas arrived as a standalone landmark, while the Abu Dhabi venue will be part of an integrated ecosystem on Yas Island.

The emirate, DCT said, has a year-round cultural calendar, a significant family tourism segment and a strategic ambition to position itself as a global capital of culture and creativity. Architectural choices may also acknowledge Emirati culture, while immersive experiences developed for Abu Dhabi will draw inspiration from the region’s cultural heritage, artistic traditions and natural environment.

“The first phase will be designed to attract both international tourists and UAE residents, with the goal of establishing Sphere Abu Dhabi as a credible venue on the regional entertainment calendar from day one,” the authority said.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced. DCT said pricing is expected to vary depending on the type of experience, seating category and event. The objective will be to ensure a range of options that make the venue accessible to different audience segments.

Immersive shows, residencies and global events

Sphere Experiences will be venue-created, ticketed immersive productions or the venue’s own original content, running on a repertory schedule and giving people a reason to visit even when there is no external event. DCT said these will play an important role in establishing Sphere Abu Dhabi as a year-round destination.

Concert residencies will involve major artists performing multiple shows over an extended run, over weeks or months, rather than a single tour date. For Abu Dhabi, DCT said audiences can expect names with strong global reach, likely supplemented by Arabic-language artists as the market develops.

Marquee and brand events will use the venue’s flexibility, with the interior able to be reconfigured for a wide range of uses. DCT said combat sports, world title boxing or UFC events, automotive product launches, luxury brand runway shows, global technology conferences and government summits could all make use of the venue’s immersive environment.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2029, though an opening date has not yet been announced. DCT said a venue of this technological complexity will require commissioning, technical calibration, staff training and content preparation before it is ready to welcome the public.