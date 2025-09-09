UAE Special Olympics athlete pushes for 'genuine' inclusion of people of determination

Chaica Al Qasimi, a prominent self-advocate for People of Determination (PoD) in the UAE, is calling for a shift in how society understands inclusion — moving beyond symbolic gestures to genuine, rights-based support.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Chaica — a martial artist and global voice for disability rights — spoke about the critical gaps that remain in education, employment, and healthcare. She outlined a clear vision of what true inclusion should look like in the UAE.

“Society focuses on talking about inclusion with free access to fun stuff, not the legal work of inclusivity,” Chaica Al Qasimi stated, pointing to a gap between public perception and the lived reality of many PoD.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Her comments come as the UAE continues to build on major milestones, from the passage of Federal Law No. 29 in 2006 to the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

However, Chaica emphasised that the fight for true inclusion is far from over. Some schools still refuse to admit children with disabilities. Specialised education remains expensive. Inclusive programs are scarce.

Behind closed doors, many families struggle in silence. “Families are hiding their children at home, in their rooms, with no food or water,” she revealed, shedding light on the hidden suffering that often goes unseen.

She also pointed to discriminatory hiring practices, high unemployment rates, and pervasive bullying as major obstacles.

To combat these challenges, Chaica believes the answer lies in empowering PoD to speak for themselves. “Encourage them to speak up without silencing them,” she urged, criticising the tendency to calm, distract, or redirect them when they try to express themselves.

She champions the use of social media and other platforms to amplify those voices — something she has modelled in her own journey.

A champion for change

Diagnosed with Down syndrome, Chaica has defied stereotypes to become a global ambassador for People of Determination. A Special Olympics athlete with a black belt in karate, she made international headlines in 2019 when she carried the torch for the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. She has also represented the MENA region at the United Nations, speaking on the importance of making “the invisible visible.”

Her work in self-advocacy is extensive. She has been involved in training other PoD, empowering women with disabilities, and even running an 'Advocacy in the desert' programme. Her vision for the future is clear: “to take the responsibilities and take legal actions to accept disabilities in the UAE.”

A call to action

Chaica Al Qasimi laid out a roadmap for government and the private sector to foster self-advocacy.

“Let schools be open to disabilities with affordable payment plans,” she implored. “Let the university be open to disabilities… Let workplaces hire and stop discriminating against them.”

She also stressed the importance of using easy-to-read language in all forms of communication and called for stronger protections against bullying in educational institutions.

The role of families, she noted, is crucial. “The role of families is letting their child out of their home and seeing the UAE. Never overprotect your child. Encourage independence at home and outside of home.”

As the UAE continues its journey towards a more inclusive society, the powerful voice of Chaica Al Qasimi serves as both a guide and a call to action, reminding us that true inclusion is not just about access, but about rights, respect, and the unwavering belief in the potential of every individual.