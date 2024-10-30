Space industry faces increasing risk of cyberattacks, says top UAE official

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The space industry faces an increasing threat of cyberattacks with the advancements of new technologies that could threaten satellites and space stations, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“In line with the UAE 2031 vision to become a global cybersecurity leader, the country has established the Cyber Security Council and also launched cyber safety initiatives and created cybersecurity strategies. These proactive approaches recently put the UAE at a top-tier ranking in the International Telecommunication Unions Global Cybersecurity Index of 2024. As space technology evolves, the industry faces increasing risk of cyberattacks, threatening satellites, space stations and communication systems,” said Eng Salem Al Qubaisi, director general of UAE Space Agency.

“Tackling these risks, demands innovation in encryption, AI-driven threat analysis, resilient response systems and enhanced information sharing to protect space assets,” he said at the FutureSec Summit 2024 organised by Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

A large number of senior industry executives took part in the summit and discussed challenges and how to overcome cybersecurity threats.

Additionally, Al Qubaisi stressed that ongoing training for professionals in the space sector is crucial to meet cybersecurity challenges.

“Futuresec 2024 is a valuable knowledge exchange platform among all experts to foster recommendations to strengthen cybersecurity across space and other vital sectors. Collaboration between the public and private sector remains key to securing our future and ensuring sustained progress in cyber security,” he said.

Earlier, Michael Jabri-Pickett, editor-in-chief of Khaleej Times, delivered a welcome address where he highlighted the threat of proliferation of fake news as the greatest threat to journalism.