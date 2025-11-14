  • search in Khaleej Times
South Korea President to begin state visit to UAE on November 17

During his first visit to the UAE since assuming office, Lee will hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed on ways to strengthen economic and development-focused ties between the two countries

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 9:11 AM

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million win to be paid in a single transaction

UAE to charge suspects after foiling Sudan-bound arms smuggling attempt

UAE: One month school break turns December into peak travel season

President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea will begin a state visit to the UAE on Monday, November 17.

During his first visit to the UAE since assuming office, President Lee will hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on ways to strengthen economic and development-focused ties between the two countries with the aim of fostering prosperity and mutual benefit for their peoples.

UAE President honours first Emirati family to donate their 5-year-old child's organs

Emsteel nine-month revenue gains 10%, eyes sustainable growth

Dubai cuts business bank account opening time to just 5 days

Watch: This drone will deliver your Talabat food orders soon in UAE

DNA test confirms prime suspect in Delhi blast as Dr Umar: Police

The two leaders will also explore opportunities to advance both the Special Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea.

In addition, discussions will cover a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

According to the South Korean President's office, he will also visit Egypt and Turkey, around the time of the G20 summit.