South Korea President to begin state visit to UAE on November 17

President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea will begin a state visit to the UAE on Monday, November 17.

During his first visit to the UAE since assuming office, President Lee will hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on ways to strengthen economic and development-focused ties between the two countries with the aim of fostering prosperity and mutual benefit for their peoples.

The two leaders will also explore opportunities to advance both the Special Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea.

In addition, discussions will cover a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

According to the South Korean President's office, he will also visit Egypt and Turkey, around the time of the G20 summit.