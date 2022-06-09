Souk in Dubai announces mega grocery sale with up to 50% discounts

The incident allegedly caused the victim's pet 'psychological harm'
UAE residents can grab the best deals in town and save on weekly grocery and food bills as Souk Al Marfa, the waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands kicks off its mega grocery sale from June 9 to 19.
Visitors can enjoy up to 50% off on grocery and household items such as spices, rice, soaps, shampoo, cleaning products and more from 39 major wholesale stores such as Fakhruddin, Mohiddeen, Falcon, Safco, Spire International, Omega Spices, Rashid Shabbir Trading, Choithrams and Smart Line trading.
Shoppers can also look forward to Souk Al Marfa’s annual mega souk sale starting from June 23 to July 9 and can get up to 50% off on select items across fashion, electronics, perfume, skincare and more, with over 50 different retailers to pick from.
Souk Al Marfa’s new operating hours are noon to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, 2pm to 2am on Friday and 12pm to 2am on Saturday.
