UAE expresses solidarity over victims of Indonesia school collapse

An estimated 91 people are believed to be in the ruins of the multi-storey school on the island of Java that gave way suddenly on Monday

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 8:07 PM

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Watch: Dubai Fountain returns after nearly 6 months, calls city 'pearl of world'

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

The UAE expressed its solidarity with Indonesia over the victims of a school collapse in Sidoarjo, East Java province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

Desperate parents on Wednesday demanded Indonesian officials speed up efforts to find dozens of children missing in the collapse of a school, with rescuers detecting signs of life under the rubble.

An estimated 91 people are believed to be in the ruins of the multi-storey school on the island of Java that gave way suddenly on Monday, as students had gathered for afternoon prayers.

At least three people were killed in the collapse, but based on school records "91 people are suspected to be buried," National Disaster and Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement late Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Indonesia over this tragedy.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.