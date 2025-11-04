UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly Mazar-e Sharif quake

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan after a powerful quake struck near the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif early on Monday, killing dozens of people, injuring hundreds and damaging the city's historic Blue Mosque.

The US Geological Survey said the 6.3-magnitude quake hit at a depth of 28 km (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e Sharif, which has a population of about 523,000.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said it also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Afghanistan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At least 20 people were killed and around 320 were injured, Health Ministry spokesperson Sharfat Zaman said, but officials warned the toll could rise as rescue teams reached remote villages in the worst-hit provinces of Balkh and Samangan.

Videos shared on social media platform X showed emergency responders searching the rubble for survivors. One video showed rescuers pulling what appeared to be dead bodies from collapsed buildings. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage of rescue efforts.

The earthquake damaged part of the Blue Mosque, the holiest shrine in Mazar-e Sharif, Balkh province spokesperson Haji Zaid said.

The mosque is considered one of the holiest sites in Afghanistan and is believed to be the burial site of the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammad. The current structure was built in the 15th century.