UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after 20 dead in truck accident

UAE expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan following a truck accident in the east of the country that resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of Afghanistan during this tragic time, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

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Truck accident in Afghanistan

A truck overturned in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing at least 20 people on board including 12 children, a provincial official told AFP.

The vehicle was carrying Afghan families returning from Pakistan, where they had been living, according to Abdul Malik Niazai, spokesperson for the governor of Laghman province.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X "we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured", adding that he was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy which took place at the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al Adha.

The accident happened on the road between Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan and the capital Kabul.

Authorities in Pakistan have taken a tougher stance on Afghan migrants and refugees in their country — causing an outflow that often includes families travelling with their belongings in trucks.