Photos: Could electric tuk tuks be coming to UAE soon?

Soon, you could be strolling through the streets of Dubai or Sharjah and suddenly find a tuk tuk whipping past. Although still in the process of getting official approval from the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), this Chinese-based electric tuk tuk company may soon find a market in the UAE.

Tuk tuks, also known as auto rickshaws, are unique three-wheeled vehicles which are most commonly found in Egypt, Thailand, India, and other Asian and African countries.

Green Power GCC is the company trying to bring electric tuk tuks to the UAE. Ahmed Tauseef, a sales executive at Green Power, said that these tuk tuks may also be used by hotels and resorts as a form of transportation, much like a golf cart. He spoke to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the recently concluded Evolve Future Mobility Show, where the company also displayed an electric motorcycles in addition to the tuk tuk.

The company operates in many different countries, such as Egypt and China. Two hundred pieces of the solar electric tricycles were shipped to Egypt last week, he said. Tauseef said that the company has already received hundreds of inquiries from people showing interest in the vehicle.

Solar-powered and electric

The tuk tuk is powered by two things: solar power and electricity. It is equipped with solar panels at the top that capture sunlight to charge onboard batteries, which then powers the electric motor. Moreover, they come with a standard charging port, so that the vehicle is functional even on cloudy days.

Tauseef explained that that vehicle is capable of driving for 500km if powered by the sun for enough time. He said that it can also be charged at home, and some models even have swappable batteries. “In the UAE, for now we only have six pieces just for trial [until we get approval],” the sales executive said.

In Green Power’s official website, the company claims that once a tricycle is purchased, which can amount to around Dh8,000, the only other fee is periodic maintenance.

UAE going green

The UAE has a number of “green” agendas meant to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions. One of which is the National Electric Vehicles Policy, which aims to reduce energy consumption in the transport sector by 20 per cent, as well as improve and maintain the UAE’s top position in global road quality rankings.

In May 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched the ‘Global EV Market’ project which supports the UAE’s goals in shifting to green mobility, aiming to increase the number of electric vehicles to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the UAE’s roads by 2050.