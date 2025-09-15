What if internet vanishes? Arab creators told not to rely only on TikTok, Snapchat

What would remain of the digital world if the internet suddenly disappeared? It was a question raised by Mena leaders of social media pioneers, including Meta, Snapchat and TikTok, during the Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries in Abu Dhabi, exploring the future of Arabic creative content.

Leaders at the conference urged Arab creators to build real communities and sustainable brands beyond global platforms.

“If the internet is cut, people will go back to forming real communities, spending time with each other and exchanging stories face to face,” said Samer Lahoud, Creative Strategy Lead at Snapchat Mena. “Our purpose as platforms should be to support those connections, not replace them.”

Mazen Hayek, Media Advisor and Former Director of MBC Group, warned that creators who rely solely on social platforms are building on fragile ground. “What remains for us as Arabs if the five major international platforms go dark tomorrow? If they shut down, how many of our creators would still have an audience?”

Hayek noted that the region’s dependence on international platforms creates risks. “If Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, TikTok, ByteDance, and Snap decided to pull out tomorrow, what would happen to us as Arab content producers? We have built entire economies on the backs of just a few platforms, and that makes us vulnerable.”

Moon Baz, Director of Global Partnerships at Meta for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, highlighted that the UAE had built a uniquely supportive environment for content creators. “The UAE has created an ecosystem for creators that is very promising. Content creators have Golden Visas, access to funding, and clear regulations. They are also being educated through workshops to use platforms effectively. This kind of structure is not easily found elsewhere.”

She added that Meta has observed a steady flow of talent relocating to the Emirates. “Here in the UAE, they are giving a lot of opportunities for content creators to come to the country and create content for the world.”

Samer Lahoud, Regional Head of Creative Strategy at Snapchat Mena, echoed the importance of grounding digital creativity in community rather than algorithms.

He said, "Don’t fall under the pressure of followers and likes. Start by doing something authentic, something you believe in. The audience loves authenticity. Technology will change, platforms will change — but your voice and your people, that’s what survives."

Lahoud also previewed Snapchat’s next generation of augmented reality spectacles, due for release next year. “They are the first glasses that really overlay AR on the world around you. They scan the room and place 3D visuals over real objects. You can play chess on a virtual board, learn to cook, or even take piano lessons because the glasses will guide your hands. They’re designed with see-through lenses, so you remain in the real world while collaborating and creating together.”

Basel Anabtawi, Head of Content Operations at TikTok Mena, warned against a return to the gold rush mindset of the early influencer era. “Find your niche and grow in it. Don’t copy others. The most important thing is to be yourself and provide value consistently.”

The panel agreed that creators in the region now have the tools to build sustainable businesses — if they treat their work seriously. “Today, a content creator needs the mindset of an entrepreneur,” said Lahoud. “It’s not only about working with platforms, but also building teams, managing cash flow, and creating something sustainable.”