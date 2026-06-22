UAE social media age rule: Platforms to suspend under-15 accounts; how to prepare your kids

For many UAE parents, the country’s new social media age rule will not begin with platforms, penalties or verification systems. It will begin at home, with a difficult conversation.

The UAE Cabinet resolution sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use and requires platforms to apply enhanced protections for 15-year-olds. Children under 15 are prohibited from creating, using or operating personal social media accounts, while platforms have been given up to 12 months to bring their systems into compliance.

What should a parent say to a 12-year-old who already has an account? How do families deal with children who say the rule is unfair because their friends are online? And what happens when children try to get around restrictions by using fake ages, shared devices or older siblings’ accounts?

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According to Hanadi Al Yafei, Director-General of the Child Safety Organisation, the answer is not panic, confiscation or confrontation. It is preparation.

“The 12-month transitional period exists because change like this cannot happen overnight, and families should treat it as a runway, not a deadline to panic about,” she told Khaleej Times in an interview.

“This is one of the most significant steps the UAE has taken in regulating children’s digital life. The resolution moves child digital safety from voluntary guidance into binding national law.”

For years, she said, child online safety has often depended heavily on parental supervision and responsible-use guidance. The new resolution changes that balance by placing enforceable obligations on platforms as well.

What should parents whose kids already have accounts do?

For families whose children already have accounts, Al Yafei said the transition period should be used to prepare children gradually rather than waiting until enforcement begins.

“The realistic first step is an honest conversation,” she said. “Parents can start by reviewing existing accounts together with their child, understanding what platforms they’re on and why, and gradually reducing access before enforcement begins.”

She warned that families who treat the change as sudden confiscation may face more resistance from children.

The challenge, she added, will be especially real for children who feel singled out because their friends are already online.

“Start with the feeling, because that’s what is real to them,” Al Yafei said. “Friends already being online makes the rule sting more, and waving that away as insignificant only makes a child feel unheard.”

Instead of simply saying “no”, parents should explain the reason behind the restriction in a way children can understand.

It’s better to explain the reasoning straight: this comes from what we know about children at that age, every child, regardless of how mature any one of them seems. A child hears ‘no’ and switches off, but ‘this protects you’ actually gets through. Hanadi Al Yafei, Director-General Of The Child Safety Organisation

She said parents should also replace what children feel they are losing with healthier alternatives, including more face-to-face interaction with friends and more quality time with family.

‘Children this age are not yet equipped’

The resolution comes amid growing concern about children’s exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe interactions, excessive usage, behavioural profiling and the collection of personal data online.

Al Yafei said children under 15 are particularly vulnerable because they are not developmentally ready to manage the pressures of open social platforms.

While inappropriate or violent content is often the most visible danger, she said it is only part of the problem. Children also face unsafe contact with strangers, grooming, harmful online trends, peer pressure and large-scale data collection that even many adults do not fully understand.

“What concerns us most at the Child Safety Organisation is that a child this age can encounter multiple risks in one scrolling session, without the critical distance to recognise what they’re actually looking at,” she said.

Why does the social media ban start at 15?

Al Yafei said the age threshold reflects the way children develop emotionally and neurologically.

“Fifteen is a considered threshold,” she said. “In the early teens, the brain’s wiring for impulse control, risk assessment and thinking through consequences is still under construction, while the emotional and reward-seeking side is already running at full speed.”

That gap, she said, can make younger children more vulnerable to manipulation, validation-seeking behaviour and dangerous viral challenges.

By the mid-teens, judgement and self-control begin to develop more strongly. This, she said, explains why the resolution does not treat turning 15 as a complete free pass, but allows access for 15-year-olds with extra safeguards.

What will be the impact of the new social media age rule?

The resolution could have its clearest impact on unsafe interactions with strangers.

It could also reduce children’s exposure to harmful content and dangerous online challenges, she added. Cyberbullying, however, is more complex because it often involves children who already know each other offline.

The resolution rejects self-declared age as a valid method of verification and requires platforms to use stronger age-checking mechanisms. But Al Yafei said technology alone cannot close every loophole.

“This is where enforcement and family responsibility have to work together,” she said.

Children may still try to use fake ages, VPNs, older siblings’ accounts or shared family devices. When that happens, she said, parents should respond with consistency rather than anger.

“A child using an older sibling’s account or a shared family device is a household issue before it’s a platform one,” she said. “Parents should treat this the same way they’d treat any other safety rule a child tries to work around: calmly, consistently, and by explaining why the boundary exists.”