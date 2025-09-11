UAE: Legal action taken after social media account makes unverified health claims

The UAE Media Council has initiated legal proceedings against a social media advertising account that promoted a product with unverified medical and therapeutic claims. The advertisement, the Council said, lacked scientific backing and approval from the relevant health authorities, and contained misleading content that violated approved media standards.

The move comes under the Executive Regulations of the Media Regulation Law, which govern advertising content across all media platforms. The Council has confirmed that it has taken appropriate legal measures in line with the law.

The Media Council emphasised its ongoing monitoring of digital advertising and urged all advertisers and influencers — both individuals and companies — to fully comply with regulations.

On May 29, a new media law came into effect in the UAE. The law introduced detailed provisions on responsible media practices, protecting public interest, and promoting social cohesion. It affects how media is produced and shared across the country.

The law lists a wide range of violations, with fines based on severity and recurrence. In this case, which falls into content-related violations, the law states that publishing false information or harmful content carries a fine ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh150,000. Repeat violations can result in higher penalties or suspension of activities.

A Media Content Standards Violations Committee was also formed within the UAE Media Council to handle enforcement. It is a permanent body made up of three to seven media specialists. The committee reviews violations and determines fines based on the social, economic, or political harm of the content.

However, according to the new law, violators can appeal. Once notified, they have 15 days to file a written grievance with supporting documents. A decision is issued within 15 days. If no response is given, the grievance is considered rejected.

Medical and therapeutic advertising is subject to additional rules. Any health-related product must first be approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. False or exaggerated medical claims are prohibited, and advertisers must provide evidence to support claims before promotion.

On July 30, the Council also launched the “Advertiser Permit” to regulate ads published on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp. Individuals posting advertising content, whether paid or unpaid, must obtain a permit. The regulation was aimed at consumer protection in digital advertising.

Under the new media law, influencers and content creators are treated the same as licensed media outlets. They are required to operate under permits, ensure their content complies with standards, and avoid publishing misleading material.