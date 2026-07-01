UAE expands social insurance scheme to include self-employed Emiratis, entrepreneurs

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched registration for an expanded state social insurance scheme, calling on eligible employers, entrepreneurs and self-employed Emiratis to enroll in order to secure enhanced retirement and insurance benefits.

The initiative, which is governed by Federal Decree-Law No. (57) of 2023 on Pension and Social Security and its executive regulations issued under a Minister of Finance decision, introduces a structured framework designed to extend comprehensive social protection to the country’s growing independent workforce.

According to the Authority, the expansion reflects a broader national effort to strengthen socioeconomic stability and ensure equal access to retirement security across diverse employment models.

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It aligns with the UAE’s long-term development vision, including the “We the UAE 2031” agenda, which prioritises economic resilience, labour market flexibility and inclusive growth.

The new system brings Emirati entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals under the social insurance umbrella, enabling them to build retirement entitlements while maintaining flexibility in their career paths.

Officials said the move is intended to increase the attractiveness of self-employment while supporting the long-term sustainability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Benefits under expanded scheme

The framework offers participants a range of benefits, including a monthly retirement pension upon reaching retirement age, or an end-of-service gratuity for those who do not meet full pension eligibility requirements. It also provides coverage against total disability and death, ensuring broader financial protection for contributors and their families.

In addition, the scheme allows insured individuals to select contribution income tiers based on their earnings, with the option to adjust those tiers over time in line with regulatory conditions.

Participants may also merge previous service periods and transfer accumulated entitlements to beneficiaries, offering greater continuity across different career stages.

Eligibility for the scheme is limited to Emirati nationals aged between 18 and 55 who hold valid commercial or professional licences, along with verified business activity documentation and other required registration records.

Applications must be completed electronically through the “Ma’ashi” digital platform or the dedicated employer registration portal for self-employed individuals.

The GPSSA said participation remains optional for Emirati business owners, self-employed individuals and independent entrepreneurs operating under licensed activities.

However, employees working for third parties and existing pensioners are excluded from the scheme.

Officials also highlighted the flexibility built into the system, noting that contributors can move between approved income tiers as their earnings change, subject to defined contribution periods and regulatory guidelines.

This, they said, ensures the system reflects the dynamic nature of entrepreneurial and freelance work while allowing participants to gradually enhance their future benefits.

The Authority added that the reform is designed to support labour mobility by allowing citizens to transition between government, private and self-employment sectors without losing accrued insurance rights, reinforcing long-term financial security for Emirati workers.