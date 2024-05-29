Snow Park, ‘phygital’ store: $1.3 billion Reem Mall opens in Abu Dhabi

KT Photos: Ashwani Kumar

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 7:24 PM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 7:27 PM

The long-awaited inauguration of the $1.3 billion Reem Mall, home to Abu Dhabi’s first indoor snow park, took place on Wednesday, and the latest shopping destination is poised to offer several unique and innovative services to community members.

It’s been a nearly 10-year journey from the groundbreaking to the soft opening more than a year back, and reaching the stage of a grand inauguration by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said mall director Bruce von Kaufmann.

“Part of the long delay was because of Covid. But businesses were keen to get things running. Carrefour opened in February 2022, and last year, we opened the entire precinct,” von Kaufmann told Khaleej Times.

Bruce von Kaufmann

He is expecting a footfall of 16-18 million annually at the mall with 186,000sqm gross leasable area.

The mall has been developed by Al Farwaniya Property Developments – a partnership between Agility Global, United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC), and the National Real Estate Company (NREC).

The sub-zero Snow Park Abu Dhabi is the mall’s unique selling proposition among more than 400 retail units, including about 80 F&B options, said von Kaufmann.

“The Snow Park is a unique offering in Abu Dhabi. Then, we have all the retail and leisure offerings, and all high street brands Zara, Nike, Adidas, Eataly, New Shanghai, Bloomingdale’s, Vox Cinemas [with private rooms], etc. We also have a few more attractions coming up later in the year, particularly a family entertainment centre,” von Kaufmann noted.

As part of the inauguration, the mall is launching a summer carnival with fun activities, live shows, music, and entertainment.

Phygital store, cloud space