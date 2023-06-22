Sniper shooting, helicopter exercises: Sheikh Hamdan attends military graduation ceremony

He highlights importance of preparing a powerful military force to protect the nation and preserve its resources and achievements

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 11:53 AM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 18th cohort of the national military service.

The ceremony, held in the presence of Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, commemorated the successful completion of their specialised training at Seih Hafeir in Abu Dhabi.

Congratulating the graduates, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of preparing a powerful military force to protect the nation and preserve its resources and achievements. He said the national military service provides the foundations for achieving readiness and equipping Emirati youth with essential skills to fulfill their responsibilities effectively. As they become the guardians of this nation, these graduates assume a pivotal role in the country’s continuous development journey, he added.

The Dubai Crown Prince wished the graduates the best in serving the nation, and urged them to uphold the values of loyalty and belonging while carrying out their duties. Furthermore, he also urged them to strive towards making the UAE a symbol of security and safety.

The graduation ceremony, which was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, featured a briefing on the national service recruits' training course, followed by a captivating field demonstration of their exceptional sniper skills and precise accuracy in hitting various targets.

Additionally, the event encompassed a display of their proficiency in personal protection skills and the efficient process of evacuating VIPs in the event of an attack. This demonstration showcased their advanced level of training and their unwavering readiness to handle extraordinary situations with utmost expertise.

