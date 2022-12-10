Dubai: Snake found in Air India Express plane from Kerala

Abu Dhabi Police release video on social media highlighting dangers of distracted driving
A snake was found in a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight on Saturday.
Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.
"Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXW operated flight IX-343 (Calicut-Dubai). A snake was found in the cargo hold on arrival at Dubai," a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told ANI.
Passengers were deplaned safely and the aircraft was fumigated properly before the next operation.
"Passengers were safely deplaned and airport fire services were informed. The aircraft has been fumigated," another DGCA official said.
The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident.
"DGCA officials investigate the snake incident in the Air India Express plane," said the aviation body.
