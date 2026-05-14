Smoke seen in Fujairah Petroleum Industries Area caused by accidental fire

Smoke seen in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Area on Thursday was the result of an accidental fire caused by routine pipeline maintenance, authorities have confirmed.

Fujairah Civil Defence teams immediately responded to the incident and brought it under control.

Authorities urge the public to refrain from spreading rumours and to obtain information only from official sources.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Earlier this month, three Indians sustained moderate injuries after a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) as a result of attacks from Iran.

Fujairah hosts key petroleum infrastructure, including a major port and pipelines that serve as an alternative route bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

During the Iranian aggression in March and April, Fujairah reported several incidents of falling debris. A Bangladeshi expat was killed in one such incident on Wednesday, April 1. There were drone incidents and debris falls affecting Fujairah's infrastructure, including telecom and industrial facilities.