Smart Travel essentials
One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.
While a travel steam iron is important to own for those who live out of a suitcase regularly, it is not very practical to carry. If you travel frequently, you probably have experienced the agony to find all of your dress clothes wrinkled in your suitcase on the morning of your big meeting. With the Philips Steamer, you can quickly iron out those wrinkles so that you will look sharp and prepared for anything. It works wonders on clothing made of soft or delicate materials, like flowing skirts and silky blouses and on suit jackets, sequined tops and other difficult-to-press items.
Handheld Steamer
Not only does the steam iron do away with pesky wrinkles, it also freshens up your clothing. A steamer applies heat, killing any germs and bacteria present. If you are on a tight schedule, this device can get your clothes looking spick and span in no time.
The Philips handheld steamer is designed light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime and anywhere. It is your ideal companion for an easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
Sneaker Cleaner
Now you can complement your wrinkle-free look with the Philips Sneaker Cleaner which comes with three brushes for different material. The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is designed to make cleaning your sneakers easy and effective. Select the right brush for your sneaker, wet the brush with some water and soap, apply it to your sneakers and they will look fresh in no time. It allows you to clean your sneakers in simple to use three steps. The rotating brush cleans effectively and the soft brush is safe for multipurpose use. The sponge brush is suitable for delicate surfaces. The Sneaker Cleaner comes with 4x AA batteries that make it suitable for carrying it wherever you go.
