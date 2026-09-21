Smart paid parking system goes into effect at Dubai Health facilities

A smart paid parking management system across Dubai Health facilities has come into effect, with a first phase at Rashid Hospital starting Monday, September 21, under an agreement with Parkin company, the emirate's largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services.

Under the deal, which aims at providing patients and visitors with an easier and more seamless parking experience, patients will continue to receive free parking for the duration of their visit, including those receiving emergency care, attending consultations or laboratory appointments, accessing walk-in services, or undergoing ongoing treatment.

Patient visitors will receive up to three hours of free parking once per day upon providing patient details at the hospital reception. Two companions for admitted patients will have access to free parking for up to 24 hours, with extensions available as required.

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As for People of Determination, senior citizens and pregnant women, they will continue to benefit from complimentary valet parking following eligibility verification. Hospital staff and authorised vehicles will be registered within the system to ensure seamless access.

Standard parking fees will apply to those not visiting Dubai Health facilities, with a 30-minute grace period per day to facilitate pick-ups and drop-offs.

Optional services at the site will include valet parking, car wash services, and electric vehicle charging, supporting a more seamless experience for patients and visitors.

Dubai Health comprises of six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centres and 20 medical fitness centres, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Al Jalila Foundation.