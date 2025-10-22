  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: How smart irrigation can save region's date palms, groundwater

At Abu Dhabi’s AgriTech Forum, Dr Eman Soliman calls for modern irrigation, treated wastewater use and policy reform to secure food and water futures

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 4:37 PM

Traditional flood irrigation is depleting groundwater and increasing soil salinity across the Gulf, endangering sustainable date palm farming, a senior Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) expert has warned.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the AgriTech Forum, part of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, Dr Eman Soliman, irrigation specialist at the FAO, said studies show that date palm production is among the most water-intensive crops in the region and one of the main causes of aquifer depletion and salinity build-up.

“A recent study found that date palm production is one of the crops that uses the most water for irrigation,” she pointed. “We are beginning to see saline water entering groundwater, which is becoming increasingly saline. Farmers are starting to realise that new solutions are needed to address these losses.”

Most farms still rely on groundwater and traditional flood irrigation, but new systems are being introduced to make water use more efficient. “We have introduced new irrigation methods such as subsurface, bubbler and drip systems to improve water conservation,” Dr Soliman noted. “We are also using soil-moisture and smart irrigation technologies. Artificial intelligence can encourage farmers to adopt these systems and monitor soil and irrigation more effectively.”

These technologies help farmers save both water and fertiliser while maintaining yields, “The system enables farmers to reduce fertiliser use while supporting production.” 

Treated wastewater pilot

The FAO specialist said the organisation is also working with national authorities to make better use of treated wastewater for agriculture. “We have a national programme for using treated wastewater, and one of our pilot sites is cultivating date palms with treated water,” she explained.

“We have a monitoring programme to assess soil conditions and salinity, and we take care with the filtration system to ensure safety.”

A national irrigation code had been established to regulate the safe use of reclaimed water in food production. “We have an irrigation code that explains how treated wastewater can be used, especially for food security crops such as date palms. It is a good initiative.” 

According to Dr Soliman, stronger regulation of groundwater extraction to prevent overuse is essential. “Many countries still provide farmers with groundwater without metering systems, introducing monitoring systems to control consumption would help. We are not talking about pricing, but about monitoring and limiting the amount used.” She said FAO is working with several North African and Arab countries on water productivity frameworks, though implementation in the Gulf is still under way. 

Training and support for farmers

Awareness, capacity building and cost as key barriers to adopting modern irrigation. “We have started national training for young people to help farmers install, operate and maintain the systems.”  

She also called for government subsidies to ease the financial burden of modernisation. “Governments should look for ways to support farmers, perhaps through national programmes that help those moving from traditional to modern irrigation systems.”

Balancing heritage, sustainability

Despite the shift to advanced technology, Dr Soliman said innovation should not come at the expense of cultural identity. “We must preserve the tradition and heritage of the date palm while depending on modern irrigation methods. Combining traditional practices with new technologies can help save natural resources such as land and water while keeping our traditions alive.”

Looking ahead, she expressed optimism that the region could achieve full adoption of sustainable irrigation in the next 15 years. “In 15 years, I would like to see around 70 per cent of farms using modern irrigation systems — and I believe it could reach 100 per cent.” 

The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition brings together experts, policymakers and innovators to explore advances in food production, sustainable agriculture and resource efficiency across the Middle East.