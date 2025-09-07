  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: 70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks; warning issued

Voice assistants, smart lighting and air-conditioning systems, and even baby monitors are susceptible to hacking

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 2:28 PM

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

The UAE is intensifying efforts to secure its digital space as cyber risks grow, with the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) warning that 70 per cent of smart home devices are vulnerable to cyberattacks if not properly protected.

Smart technologies in homes, such as voice assistants, surveillance devices, smart lighting and air conditioning systems, have become an attractive target for hackers, especially given the weak security awareness among some users or reliance on default device settings.

The council explained that risky behaviours include leaving voice assistants permanently active and connected to unsecured networks, or sharing the main Wi-Fi password with guests, which can expose home data and allow remote control of devices.

The council also highlighted the risks associated with baby monitors, which are widely used in many households, noting that these devices can be easily hacked by intruders if not secured, allowing them to record conversations, track movements inside the home, or even communicate directly with children and family members.

To mitigate risks, the CSC urged households to adopt strong passwords, update smart device systems regularly, and manage all smart systems through a single central device to reduce potential entry points. It further advised switching off voice assistants when not in use, enabling built-in security and privacy settings, and separating smart device networks from the main household Wi-Fi.

As part of its “Cyber Pulse” awareness campaign, the council is dedicating this week to addressing the threats facing smart home devices to educate families on the importance of system updates and practical steps to counter cyber threats.